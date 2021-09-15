Depot Square Pavilion rendering released

Staff Report

Plans for the Plaquemine Depot Square are being finalized, with the city scheduled to put the project out for bid in October.

The Square includes the Plaquemine Depot Market and the old eyesore Kyle’s Express property off La. Hwy. 1.

“We will provide a 35-foot by about 160-foot pavilion for arts and crafts events, the farmers market, pop-up shops and more,” said Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. “We will also have an area for food trucks, restrooms, benches, landscaping and lighting, along with enclosed greenspace for children to play safely. This will become a beautiful, welcoming addition to our downtown, with stunning night lighting. We hope that it will be the site of many markets and events, bringing people into the downtown area.”

The preliminary rendering of the pavilion is shown. The greenspace shown has been altered some since this rendering was completed. The final renderings of the entire site are being completed now and will be posted later.

Meanwhile, the old lease of the Depot building that the city had with the late Marilyn Breaux has ended. Some Depot tenants, including Bugs n' Butterflies, are staying in the building and some have not renewed.

The city has had interest from other retail businesses to lease the space and anticipates having all the Depot space leased to retail businesses by October.