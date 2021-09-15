Reeves commends workers, residents for efforts during, after Hurricane Ida

Special to The Post South

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. released a letter last week to residents to address the efforts during Hurricane Ida.

Here is the letter:

Dear friends,

As we celebrated Labor Day, I thought often and prayed for our many neighbors who are dealing with the wreckage of Hurricane Ida. At the same time, I am so grateful for the wonderful employees of the City of Plaquemine, and the many others who have consistently went above and beyond the call of duty in times of crisis here.

As in past storms, I cannot say enough about the tremendous dedication and hard work of not only our City crews, but also other local officials and agencies that have come to our aid. Unless you are out in driving rains that feel like pellets, winds gusts of 50 mph, or 15 degree temperatures trying to clear drainage or roads, to provide emergency assistance to someone in need, or restore power to our residents, it is hard to understand just how difficult and demanding those jobs are. It takes special people to make the sacrifices of leaving their families and their homes during these severe weather events to take care of others.

I want to extend my heart-felt thanks to the people that have helped the City of Plaquemine through Hurricane Ida, and in many instances in the past. They all have my unending gratitude:

All the City workers on our emergency team

Utility Director Travis Bourgoyne, the City’s terrific linemen, and the contract linemen who got power restored quickly

Public Works Director Richard Alleman and his crew, who worked hard before, during and after the storm with debris collection and drainage clearing

Police Chief Kenny Payne and the Plaquemine Police Department

Fire Chief Darren Ramirez and the Plaquemine Fire Department

Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso, Jr., Public Works Director Mark Migliacio, Solid Waste Director Brandon Mellieon and all the parish workers who assisted us

Sheriff Brett Stassi and deputies

LEPA for assisting in lining up contract linemen crews, and

All our local emergency and healthcare workers, who so often are called upon to go above and beyond.

One of the greatest rewards of serving as your Mayor has been experiencing the willingness of our community to come together and help each other through these very difficult and stressful times. The spirit of Plaquemine, and our Louisiana neighbors, really shines in these times. It is truly amazing what we can accomplish, even in the most perilous situations, when we work together.

Again, my sincere thanks to these folks for helping our community once again. Happy Labor Day to all. God bless Louisiana and our United States.

Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr.