Staff Report

2020 Evangeline Emma Hargrove, daughter of Crockett and Paige Hargrove, congratulates successor Isabella LoBue, who was named 2021 Evangeline during a ceremony Sunday night at the Knights of Columbus Council 970 home. Gina, a senior at St. John High School, is the daughter of Jarid and Gina LoBue. She will reign over festivities for the International Acadian Festival and other events over the next year as part of a local tradition that began in 1969.