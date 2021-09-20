Services held for Stanley 'Jackie' Jackson, first OEP director

Staff Report

Funeral services were held Saturday at Wilbert Funeral Home for Stanley H. “Jackie” Jackson, a longtime public servant who later became the first director of the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Planning.

Jackson died Sept. 11. He was 86.

He served more than 10 years at the helm of the lberville OEP, which oversees emergency response, coordinates disaster services and emergency planning.

“When I got here as first parish president in 1997, he had already built it into a fine-tuned operation,” said Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, who was Jackson’s second cousin. “He built the OEP into a model agency that gained a lot of respect statewide and even nationwide.”

Jackson had been friends since childhood with Sheriff Jessel M. Ourso, father of the parish president.

Jackson was 11 when his father died. He moved in with Ourso’s family on Court Street in a house at the corner of Federal Street, on the same site that would become the Plaquemine Post Office from 1968 to 2000, Ourso said.

“They were cousins, three years apart, but he was a close friend and were almost like brothers,” Parish President Ourso said. “Even though we were cousins, I always referred to him as ‘Uncle Jackie.’”

Jackson’s years at Plaquemine High included involvement with the school’s boxing program.

He joined the Louisiana National Guard at age 17 and the U.S. Marine Corps one year later. His four years in the USMC included time in the militarized zone during the Korean Conflict.

His military time ended on an honorable discharge after he took part in Operation Plumbob, the atomic bomb testing in Yucca

Flats, Ariz.

Upon his return from military duty, Jackson served with the Louisiana State Police. He became Chief of Detectives for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office under then-Sheriff Jessel M. Ourso Sr.

Jackson went into work in the private sector after Sheriff Ourso died in August 1978.

Jackson’s leadership with the Office of Emergency Preparedness continued until his retirement in 2002.

“Uncle Jackie had a great relationship with the industries -- put them all together, worked up safety plans for the parish, and he stayed very well connected with all the industry in the parish, and on the state level as well,” Parish President Ourso said.

He was succeeded by Laurie Doiron until her retirement. Clint Moore now serves as director of the OEP.

By the time Jackson left that office, his title had become Emergency Preparedness E-911 Director, which followed a federal mandate for the office to be established in every local government in the United States after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

During his time at the helm of the office, the OEP earned national and international recognition. He also devised Emerge, a rapid notification ring-down system that would simultaneously send emergency information to multiple agencies from one point of entry – a system used in some form across the United States.

Jackson retired in 2002.

He received the Louisiana Distinguished Civilian Service Medal for his years of service.

“Mr. Jackson has been at the forefront in bringing new technologies and coordinating efforts between local, state, and private industry to ensure the safety of the citizens of Iberville Parish,” Major General Bennett C. Landreneau of the Louisiana National Guard said in his statement on a framed document. “His dedication has been second to none, and he is a true asset to Iberville Parish and the State of Louisiana.”

Even after his retirement, Jackson reached out to the parish president.

“During a storm, he would all and ask, ‘You got this?,’” Ourso said. “He trained us right and he was always concerned.”