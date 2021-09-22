LSU legend speaks to Lions Club

Special to The Post South

LSU legend Warren Capone spoke to the Plaquemine Lions Club on Sept. 14. The Hall of Famer reminisced about his playing and coaching careers and his valued experiences. Warren and his wife Rose are residents of Plaquemine. Warren’s memorabilia were displayed and drew great interest from those in attendance. Warren is a 2 time first team All American LSU football player. He is one of three to accomplish that feat. He is joined by Billy Cannon and Tommy Casanova on the list. Pictured are Lion’s members and guests with Warren in the center and Lion President John Sasser second from the right.