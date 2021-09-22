Plaquemine Bank to host 33rd annual Art Alert, announces judges

Staff Report

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company will host the 33rd consecutive annual Art Alert Show on Oct. 27 and has issued its “Calling for Artists.”

The Art Alert Art Show is open to all natives and residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes. The art show is open to children under 10 years of age; children 10-13 years of age; young adults 14-18 years of age; and adults 18 and older (including both professional and non-professional artists.)

Each artist may enter a maximum of two pieces that have not been previously entered in this contest, in any two-dimensional format.

First, second and third place prizes, of $100, $50 and $30 respectively, will be awarded in each category. Those receiving honorable mentions will be awarded $15. A “Bankers Choice” category will also earn $15 prizes.

Stephen Panepinto, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Plaquemine Bank said, “We are thrilled to host the Art Alert Art Show again. Our customers, employees and community are eager to see the works in each category. We are blessed to have some many talented artists in our area. We are proud to continue this tradition, which appreciates the arts.” He continued, “We are pleased to announce that our show judges will be Kay Wallace and Leslie Carver.”

Art entries may be delivered to Plaquemine Bank from Oct. 11 to 25. Plaquemine Bank will host a reception in the lobby to recognize all participating artists. This reception will be open to the public and will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 27.

“The creative process and opportunity to express with paint is an amazing gift from God,” Wallace said. “It affords me the opportunity to express His goodness and abundant blessings and hopefully provide the viewer an open door to discover something new about our Creator.”

Wallace has been drawing and painting since childhood, obtaining a BFA from Louisiana Tech in Graphic Design. She worked in freelance graphics, taught children’s art classes and then served in full-time ministry for more than 22 years. Now painting full time, she considers this season a gift. Most days Wallace can be found painting at Studio 9170, where she prefers to use bold acrylic colors and leans toward realism.

Her paintings can be seen at Studio 9170 in Baton Rouge as well as 318 Art and Garden in Shreveport. She has paintings on permanent display at the Children’s Hospital and West Jefferson Hospital in New Orleans as well as the Baton Rouge General’s Clinic in Central. She is a member of the Associated Women in the Arts (AWA) and the Art Guild of Louisiana.

Carver is a traditional artist, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge. She is an LSU graduate in education and taught in the local school system, where she was able to bring her love of art and creativity into the classroom. She has also been a community volunteer in the arts and other projects.

Carver enjoys painting landscape, still life and portraiture, primarily in oil. Her current inspiration for painting comes from seeing God’s beauty in nature, particularly from our Louisiana marshes and coast. She focuses on landscapes taken from her original photography, which she captures while fishing and hunting with her husband.

Carver has had the opportunity to be in workshops and under the teaching of many award-winning artists who have influenced her work, such as, Ann Warner, Libby Johnson, Alice Williams, Phil Sandusky, Leonard Wren and Derek Penex.

Carver is a member of the Associated Women in the Arts and she has shown in many exhibits throughout the area. She is currently a member of Studio 9170 where her work is available.

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a full-service community bank established in 1968. For additional information, please visit www.plaqbank.com.