Relief is on the way… State to enlarge culvert to help improve drainage

Staff Report

Through a project spearheaded by State Rep. Chad Brown, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will significantly enlarge a "cross drain" that provides drainage for a portion of Plaquemine into Bayou Plaquemine.

The drain is located near Enterprise Blvd. DOTD advises motorists that La. 3066 (Bayou Road) has been completely closed from Enterprise Blvd. to W. W. Harleaux Street since Sept. 23, and will remain out of service until Friday, Nov. 5.

During the total closure of La. 3066, all vehicular traffic should follow the signed detour route around the closure.

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. thanked State Representative Chad Brown and his office for securing this project, which will greatly improve a large portion of drainage in this area.

The project will play a major part in the improvement of drainage throughout the area, said Plaquemine Mayor Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr., who also requested Rep. Brown's help in securing the project.

"We cannot thank Rep. Brown enough for his hard work in making this project a reality," Reeves said. “It is a very important piece to improving drainage in the Plaquemine area."

Meanwhile, the city continues to work with the parish on additional drainage improvement projects.

Drainage issues have created major problems for residents through the years. The most recent hardships triggered drainage problems occurred during the spring and summer with heavy rainfall that caused major hardships for residents and businesses throughout the city.