Auction for Post South building begins Oct. 4

Staff Report

Gannett Co. is selling the Plaquemine Post South building at an online auction. Bidding will begin Oct. 4.

The building, 58650 Belleview Rd. in Plaquemine, is approximately 8,511 square feet on 0.56 acres of property.

The online auction is being hosted by Ten-X Commercial Real Estate, and bidding will run Oct. 4 to Oct. 6.

More information on the property and the auction can be found at: https://www.ten-x.com/listing/58650-belleview-road-plaquemine-la-70764/1000014959/.

Once on the auction website, prospective bidders can click on “REGISTER TO BID” to begin the registration process. They will be asked to sign a Confidentiality Agreement, which will provide access to due diligence documents, including a survey and Phase I environmental report, and will also need to submit a proof of funds in order to obtain Ten-X approval prior to bidding.

BellCornerstone, a commercial real estate firm from Syracuse, N.Y., represents Gannett. Anyone with questions about the property or the auction process, including those wishing to set up a tour of the building, can contact them at (315) 579-0042.