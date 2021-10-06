New Roads joins Plaquemine, other cities, as LEPA electricity provider

Staff Report

The City of New Roads is once again a wholesale electric customer of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority, which also provides electricity to the City of Plaquemine.

The New Roads Council voted, at its July 20 meeting, to return as a Full Requirements Member of LEPA, and the LEPA Board of Directors then approved its return.

The agreements were signed by City officials and LEPA representatives on Sept. 21, making New Roads the eighth Full Requirements Member, whereby LEPA serves as its electricity provider.

The other seven Full Requirements members include Jonesville, Morgan City, Plaquemine, Rayne, Welsh, Winnfield and Vidalia.

New Roads has been a member of LEPA for more than 40 years, and first began receiving its wholesale electricity from LEPA in 1989.

The City decided to sign a five-year agreement with an alternative supplier in 2016, however, the City would have experienced significant savings between 2016 and 2021 had it continued to purchase electrical power from LEPA.

“We were able to show New Roads officials that LEPA provides very competitive power rates to its Full Requirements Members, along with other benefits,” said LEPA General Manager Kevin Bihm. “Not only will this new contract provide New Roads with savings, it will also provide additional savings to the other seven LEPA cities that are Full Requirements Members because all of the Full Requirements cities share in fixed costs. This is evidence that LEPA is fulfilling its mission to provide member cities with firm, stable sources of electricity at the lowest possible cost.”

LEPA was created by the State Legislature in 1979 as the joint-action agency for the State of Louisiana. LEPA’s current membership is comprised of 19 cities and towns that own their electric distribution systems. Other Louisiana cities that are members of LEPA include Abbeville, Alexandria, Erath, Gueydan, Houma, Kaplan, Lafayette, Minden, Natchitoches, St. Martinville, and Vinton.