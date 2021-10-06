Rides, food, music and more slated for Acadian Festival

Staff Report

Only two weeks remain until the 52nd annual International Acadian Festival after the cancelation of last year’s event, and the longstanding traditions of the October event will remain intact for the 2021 festivities.

The festival rolls into action Oct. 22 at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., for a long slate of activities that will culminate Sunday night.

EVANGELINE PRESENTATION

One week prior to the festival, the presentation of 2021 Evangeline Isabella LoBue will be held Oct. 16. The Evangeline Mass will be at 4 p.m. that day at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, followed presentation of Evangeline and the princesses at 6 p.m. at Plaquemine Community Center.

LoBue will reign over festivities for the International Acadian Festival and other events for the next year as part of a local tradition that began in 1969.

FESTIVAL WEEKEND

OCT. 21

A session for special needs children will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event, sponsored by Dow Chemical, will include lunch and rides for the children.

OCT. 22

The Blessing of the Grounds will kick off the opening of the event at 5 p.m. Food booths will open immediately after the blessing.

A Texas Hold ‘em Tournament will start at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $60.

Music by Marshall Law from 8 until 11 p.m. is also scheduled for opening day.

“All You Can Ride” bracelets will be available from 6 to 11 p.m. for $25 a bracelet.

OCT. 23

Rides and food booths begin at 11 a.m., and the “All You Can Ride” bracelets will be on sale for rides between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and another for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bracelets for each four-hour session are $25 apiece.

Additional events for the day include:

The International Acadian Festival Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. at the Plaquemine Community Center. Registration for the pageant is held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Price Street, as well as the International Acadian Festival Pageant Facebook page.

The cornhole tournament, which will roll into gear at 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The adult competition for the Acadian Festival Cookoff, which will run from noon until 5 p.m. A $500 prize will be awarded to the top winner.

The band “Unfinished Business” will perform from 3 to 6 p.m., while music from Ross Grisham (8 to 11 p.m.) will wrap up the Saturday festivities.

OCT. 24

The annual parade kicks off the final day of the festival. The procession begins at Carl F. Grant Civic Center on Belleview Road, to Eden Street/La. 1 and ends at Main Street. Marching groups, dancing groups, bands, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, businesses and political candidates who wish to participate should contact Guy Ruggiero of (225) 687-3778 or (225) 268-2533.

Rides and crafts/food booths will open at noon. Also, “All You Can Ride” bracelets for $25 each will run from noon to 4 p.m., followed by another session from 4 to 8 p.m.

Drop-off for Kid’s Cook entries will be at the festival grounds from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, contact Joe Richard at (225) 326-8725.

NFL football will be seen on three TVs inside the sports bar from noon until 7 p.m.

Music by Don Rich will close out the festival from 6 to 9 p.m. at the main stage.