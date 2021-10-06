Attorney General Jeff Landry visits city, discusses drug overdoses

Staff Report

A medicine that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses continues to save lives, but the focus must remain helpings users break the addiction cycle, Plaquemine city officials said in a press conference last week.

Local officials joined state Attorney General Jeff Landry to discuss the use of Naloxene (Narcan) to counteract the effects of opioids and restore breathing during a drug overdose.

Fire Chief Darren Ramirez, Police Chief Kenny Payne, Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr., and Sheriff Brett Stassi joined Landry for the press conference. Plaquemine has used more than 2,000 vials of Narcan in a 3-year period.

The Plaquemine Fire Department obtains its supply of Narcan from the La. Department of Justice, which it has due to the settlement of a big pharmacy lawsuit.

Ramirez said it is evident when a bad batch of illegal drugs hit the streets in the area because the 911 overdose calls and the use of Narcan to save lives escalates rapidly. "We can go 2 weeks without using it, then have to use 5 doses in a 24-hour period," he said.

The solution, the officials said, is that people get off the drugs. Narcan can provide a second chance at life for some, but only if the users get off drugs.