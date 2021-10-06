Plaquemine Garden Club Garden of the Month

Special to The Post South

The home of Paul and Ginger Borron was chosen as the Plaquemine Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for September-October. Their home is located on Elm Street in the Garden District. Two large oak trees make a beautiful setting for the lush beds filled with white impatience, white caladiums, azaleas, variegated ajuga and marionette grass.

The PGC is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and Nation GardenClubs Inc.