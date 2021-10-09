Four killed in two separate crashes in area

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two separate fatal crashes in the area, which resulted in four deaths.

Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 9, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 just north of Hwy. 1148 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 34-year-old Brittney Lewis of White Castle and 32-year-old Kamden Obear of Plaquemine.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lewis, who was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger, was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 1. Obear, who was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling north on Hwy. 1. The Dodge struck the Chevrolet head-on before striking a 2020 Freightliner also traveling north on Hwy 1. The Dodge then became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the crash, Lewis suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained. Obear was unrestrained and also suffered fatal injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and uninjured.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Lewis. Standard toxicology samples were obtained from all drivers and submitted for analysis.

In a separate unrelated incident on Oct. 9 just after 7 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 30 near Hwy. 327 Spur (Gardere Lane) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 24-year-old Sedrick Willis and 53-year-old Wilbert Landry, both of Baton Rouge.

The preliminary investigation revealed Willis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala north on Hwy. 30. For unknown reasons, Willis crossed the centerline and struck a southbound International 18-wheeler.

Willis was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. Landry, who was a front seat passenger in the Chevrolet, suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the International was restrained and uninjured.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis. These crashes remain under investigation.