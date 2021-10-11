Two die in vehicle collision on La. 1

Staff Report

A Plaquemine woman and a White Castle man died from injuries they suffered in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The crash near the Iberville Parish line on La. 1 north of La. 1148 took the lives of 34-year-old Brittney Lewis of White Castle and 32-year-old Kamden Obear of Plaquemine.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lewis, who was a 2012 Dodge Charger, was driving the wrong way in the northbound lane of La. 1.

Obear, who dorve a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling north on La. 1.

The Dodge struck the Chevrolet head-on before striking a 2020 Freightliner also traveling north on LA Hwy 1.

The Dodge then became engulfed in flames. Due to the severity of the crash, Lewis suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained. Obear was unrestrained, and also suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and uninjured.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Lewis. Standard toxicology samples were obtained from all drivers and submitted for analysis.