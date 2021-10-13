Iberville Parish Council releases meeting agenda

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Council has released the agenda for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 58050 Meriam St. in Plaquemine.

AGENDA

1) Call to order

2) Pledge of Allegiance

3) Public Comments (Must register with the Clerk, please see disclaimer below.*)

4) Addendum

5) Executive Session

A) Discussion of Opioid Litigation filed by Parish Council – Executive Session

6) Presentations and Appearances

A) Proclamation for 2021 Evangeline Queen- Miss Isabella Maria LoBue B) Discuss the Council’s Malapportionment Plan – Strategic Demographics

7) Reading and Approval of Minutes

8) President’s Report

9) Financial Report

10) Old Business

A) Ordinance to authorize the sale of two (2) lots, formerly Iberville Parish Police Jury Maintenance Barn located at 24960 and 24970 LA Highway 1, Plaquemine, Louisiana B) Ordinance to purchase fee title to a parcel of land located adjacent to the cul-de-sac at rear of Mendoza Drive for installation of drainage pumps C) Ordinance to abandon unimproved portion of LA. Highway 69 (Augusta Road) from LA. Highway 1 to LA. Highway 405 (River Road) in White Castle area

11) New Business

A) Introduction of Ordinances 1) Ordinance to declare the following property to be surplus and to sell to neighboring property owner pursuant to the terms of Ordinance # 002-13 (Isabelle I. Babin, ET AL)

2) Ordinance to adopt the fiscal year 2022 Operating and Capital Improvement Budget and the Amended 2021 Operating and Capital Improvement Budget for the Iberville Parish Council

3) Ordinance to abandon a portion of drainage canals identified as W 19-L 4 A and W 19 - L 4 D located within in St. Gabriel, Louisiana in the Syngenta Industrial Area

4) Ordinance to declare the current Council districts to be malapportioned B) Trick or Treat schedule for 2021

12) Resolution Committee Report

A) None

13) Boards and Commissions Report

A) Appointment of Madeline Kessler to the Iberville Parish Library Board of Control B) Reappointment of Charlene Bishop to the Iberville Parish Library Board of Control C) Reappointment of Clotis Johnson to the Iberville Parish Library Board of Control

14) Correspondence

A) None

15) Adjournment

Kirsha D. Barker, Council Clerk

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance for the meeting, please contact Iberville Parish Council at (225) 687-5190, describing the assistance that is necessary.

*In accordance with LAS-R.S. 42:14, the public will be allowed to speak on agenda items only, for a maximum of 3 minutes.

10-14-2021