Acadian Art Show goes virtual for 50th year

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Library is making a temporary change to the annual Acadian Art Show. Due to COVID-19, the Art Show will be virtual this year.

We are inviting artists to upload up to four photographs of their art to the library’s website, www.myipl.org. Submissions will be accepted Friday through Oct. 31.

The art will be on virtual display Nov. 15 until Dec. 31. There will be no judging this year; therefore, there will be no cash or prizes awarded.

The Acadian Art Show is open to artists in Iberville and the surrounding parishes of Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Assumption. There are three categories for all artists: Professional, Non-Professional and Young Artists (ages 16 and younger).