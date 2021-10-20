Cookoffs on menu for Acadian Festival

Kids and adults can win prize money for their entries during International Acadian Festival cookoffs Saturday and Sunday at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park.

For questions on the competition, call event chairman Joe Richard at (225) 326-9715.

Here are the rules for the two contests:

ADULTS

A gravy cookoff will comprise the adult competition on Saturday. Cooking begins at noon and samples must be presented to judges by 5 p.m.

The grand prize winner will take home $500.

Contestants must provide their tables, chairs, as well as all ingredients and utensils. They must cook a minimum of five gallons.

The roux must be made before the cookoff.

Contestants must provide rice for their dish and serve until all is gone. The festival will provide servings cups and quart containers.

No entry fee will be charged.

KIDS

Categories for competition include appetizers, main dishes and desserts.

The grand champion will receive $500, while $50 will go to the second-place entry and $25 to the third-place winner.

Contestants must have dishes at the festival grounds between 8 and 9 a.m. They can enter in all three categories.

The grand champion will be named from the first-place winners in all three categories.

A microwave will be on side if the dish needs to be heated.