Rides, food, music and more slated for Acadian Festival

Staff Report

A year after its first-ever cancelation, a fall tradition dating back more than half a century returns to Plaquemine.

The festival, presented by Knights of Columbus Council 970, rolls into action Friday at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., for a long slate of activities that will continue through Sunday night.

All longstanding attractions of the – rides, live music, food, cooking contests and other attractions -- will remain intact for this year’s festival, which Post/South co-founder Gary J. Hebert and the K.C.s began in 1969 under the name “The Cajun Festival.” It became known under its current name in 1970.

Admission will be charged at the gate. Here’s a list of attractions for this year’s event.

THURSDAY

A session for special needs children will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event, sponsored by Dow Chemical, will include lunch and rides for the children.

FRIDAY

The Blessing of the Grounds will kick off the opening of the event at 5 p.m. Food booths will open immediately after the blessing.

A Texas Hold ‘em Tournament will run from 6 p.m.-til. Entry fee is $60.

Music by Marshall Law from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. is also scheduled for opening day.

“All You Can Ride” bracelets will be available from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. for $25 per bracelet.

SATURDAY

Rides and food booths begin at 11 a.m. and the “All You Can Ride” bracelets will be on sale for rides between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and another for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bracelets for each four-hour session are $25 apiece.

Additional events for the day include:

The International Acadian Festival Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. at the Plaquemine Community Center. Registration for the pageant is held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Price Street, as well as the International Acadian Festival Pageant Facebook page.

The cornhole tournament, which will roll into gear at 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The adult competition for the Acadian Festival Cookoff, which will run from noon until 5 p.m. A $500 prize will be awarded to the top winner.

The band “Unfinished Business” will perform from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., while music from Ross Grisham (8 p.m. - 11 p.m.) will wrap up the Saturday festivities.

SUNDAY

The annual parade kicks off the final day of the festival. The procession begins at Carl F. Grant Civic Center on Belleview Road, to Eden Street/La. 1 and ends at Main Street. Marching groups, dancing groups, bands, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, businesses and political candidates who wish to participate should contact Guy Ruggiero of (225) 687-3778 or (225) 268-2533.

Rides and crafts/food booths will open at noon. Also, “All You Can Ride” bracelets for $25 each will run from noon-4 p.m., followed by another session from 4-8 p.m.

Drop-off for Kid’s Cook entries will be at the festival grounds from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. For more information, contact Joe Richard at (225) 326-8725.

NFL football will be shown on three TVs inside the sports bar from noon until 7 p.m.

Music by Don Rich will close out the festival from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the main stage.