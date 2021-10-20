Hazardous Material Collection Day set Oct. 30 in Brusly

Staff Report

An annual event for Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes will provide resident an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials around their home.

Dow Chemical Louisiana, in conjunction with the Iberville Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish governments, will host a hazardous material collection from 8 a.m. until noon Oct. 30 at Alexander Park in Brusly.

Approved materials for disposal include: acids, aerosol cans, arsenic, auto products (used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil and fuel filters) cooking oils, batteries (NICD, lead acid, alkaline, rechargeable), bleach/bowl cleaners, bug sprays, wood preservatives, cleaning solvents, corrosive cleaners, degreasers, disinfectants, electronic equipment, paint thinner, paint (latex and oil, varnish, stain, shellac), fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs, lawn and garden products (pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, fertilizer), glue, fire extinguishers, lighter fluid, metallic mercury, moth balls, oven cleaners, drain cleaners, turpentine, polishes, pool chemicals, TVs/stereos, automobile tires (five, without rims), propane tanks and bottles and paper shredding.