Sales taxes steady, but natural gas prices ‘a red flag,’ Ourso says

Staff Report

Iberville Parish government remains stable for the final quarter of 2021, but another area poses major concern for the future, Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said.

Sales tax collection remained steady for the period from January to September this year, in comparison to last year.

Worries of widespread shutdowns at the onset of the pandemic in March 2019 prompted parish governments across Louisiana, including Iberville, to brace for a sharp decline in the revenue from the 5 percent parish sales tax.

As with most parishes across Louisiana, the fears never came to fruition.

Iberville Parish closed its 2019 books with $55 million in sales tax revenue, while totals reached $54,909 for the period from January to September.

For the same period in 2021, the parish sales tax has funneled a total of $53,899 in revenue into the parish coffers.

“It’s all relative, all about the same thing,” Ourso said. “I’m more than pleased. I thought we might have been losing $4 million or $5 million … thankfully, that didn’t happen.”

A sharp increase in natural gas and power prices have doubled the cost in the United States.

Analysts expect a 30 percent climb in prices by the end of the year.

The global energy crunch has contributed largely to the spike, along with an increase and demand amid a decrease in supply.

“It’s definitely a red flag,” he said. "Natural gas prices during the last six or seven years has been manageable, but this trend concerns me.”

According to Marketwatch, natural gas futures are trading about 120 percent higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices settling at $5.59 last week. That follows a climb to $6.312 per million British thermal units on Oct. 5, the highest settlement since December 2008.

Prices eased back to $5.345 on Oct. 11, their lowest in just over two weeks. They’re still on track to mark the highest yearly gain since the 2000, when prices more than tripled. Similarly, the United States Natural Gas Fund

A mild winter could ease some of the brunt on residential consumers, but it could have much a greater effect on the parish’s industrial sector, particularly the petrochemical industry.

The local sector has not yet hinted at cutbacks, but the spike brings concerns about a repeat of the dilemma Iberville and other industrial parishes endured in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The spike led to the closure Ashland Chemical’s plant south of Plaquemine in 1998. It also hit neighboring West Baton Rouge Parish when DSM Copolymer shut down its Addis plant in 2001.