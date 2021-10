Staff Report

Saturday is the deadline for online voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 13 election.

Residents can register to vote at www.geauxvote.com.

Early voting begins Oct. 30 and continues through Nov. 6, except Sunday, Oct. 31. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters office at (225) 687-5201.