Work flowing smoothly on Plaquemine drainage project

Work is near completion on a project to help with the drainage issues in Plaquemine.

Thanks to the efforts of State Rep. Chad Brown, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is changing out a 7 feet wide "cross drain" that provides drainage for a portion of Plaquemine into Bayou Plaquemine.

The drainage culvert under La. 3066 (Bayou Road) is being increased from the old 7 ft. drain to a 9 ft. drain. It is located near Enterprise Blvd. The road is still closed from Enterprise Blvd. to W. W. Harleaux St., but work is progressing well on the project, which should be complete by early November.

Two other projects are presently being reviewed to determine how much they would alleviate the water backups during extensive downpours of rain.

Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. commended Rep. Brown for getting the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to act quickly on the Bayou Road project. Meanwhile, the city continues to work with the parish on other projects that will improve drainage.