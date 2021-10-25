'Down to a science': Acadian Festival draws 8,000-plus as tradition, success grow

Staff Report

One year after setbacks that included the loss of the carnival rides – and a pandemic – held back the International Acadian Festival, the Iberville Parish tradition resumed in grand fashion.

An estimated 8,000 people attended the festival between Friday night and Sunday night at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Plaquemine Waterfront Park and Pavilion for the 52nd annual event, which had the benefit of sunny skies for most of the weekend, minus a rain shower on Sunday.

“We hit it just right … we had a phenomenal turnout,” said Steve Smith, head Plaquemine Knights of Columbus Council 970, which has hosted the event since its inception in 1969, when it was known as the Cajun Festival, the brainchild of Post/South co-founder Gary J. Hebert.

An afternoon downpour Sunday was the only interference weather brought to this year’s festival.

At previous locations, including the inaugural event at St. John High School, 34 years at the Plaquemine Fairgrounds and 12 years at the C.M. “Mike” Zito Multipurpose Center, rainy weather often washed out most of the festivities.

It’s a bit different at the waterfront park, Smith said.

“It’s mud-free, and the rain didn’t hurt, to a degree,” he said. “We were very elated with the event this year.

“Everyone had a good time, vendors did very well, everyone had fun and there were no fights,” Smith said. “We’re really happy and very appreciative of the support we’ve received not only from the City of Plaquemine, but the rest of the community, including the businesses that contributed and all the people who came out.”

This year’s event marked the first year with a new carnival rides circuit, after the group the KC’s used for many years went out of business last year and effectively put the brakes on the event.

“The rides company was just as elated with us as we were with them,” Smith said. “They were very impressed with the way we operated and when we came into reconcile the money.”

It all boils down to experience, he said.

“After so many years, we have all of this down to a science,” Smith said.

He said he’s open to ideas to tweak the format, perhaps with new attractions, but without losing the identity and tradition of the festival.

Change has not been bad for the festival.

The move to the waterfront park allowed eventgoers to converge under the pavilion leading into the community center during the rain, which often turned the festival into a mud show at its previous venues.

It also made setup much easier. The city helps with cleanup and sets up tables for the festival as part of the rental agreement.

“I’m not sure we could still hold it at the Mike Zito Center or the fairgrounds – it’s so much work,” Smith said. “The way we are, we don’t have a lot of young people participating, so this move has helped a lot and it probably saved the festival.”

NOTE: See next week’s edition for contest winners and additional pictures from the event.