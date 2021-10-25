State Sen. Rick Ward considering run for governor

Staff Report

State Sen. Rick Ward did not give a definite answer last week about his intentions to run for governor.

Nor did he deny it.

The Republican from Port Allen told the Press Club of Baton Rouge he has mulled over the possibility of entering the 2023 gubernatorial race.

His comments came during a question on whether trial lawyers would fund his campaign to fend off a strong Democratic candidate, such as state Sen. Gary Smith of Norco.

“I don’t know who would be willing to line up behind me or not behind me,” he said.

“In general, as of today, I’m not a declared candidate, but it’s a discussion I’m having with my family.”

Ward began his first term in January 2012 as a Democrat. He switched affiliation to the Republican Party in 2013.

He said he was not sure which groups would support him if he chose to run.

“But a lot of groups think that what I have shown in my time in the Legislature is that I work with everybody and anybody, as long as we’re trying to work toward the right thing.,” Ward said.

“I haven’t heard anything about trial lawyers lining up behind me.”

State Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser are among the prospective candidates who hope to succeed John Bel Edwards, the second-term governor who is limited to two consecutive terms in office.

Ida Aftermath

The state needs to figure new methods on how it will address loss of power and telecommunications during hurricanes and flood, said Ward, who serves as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.

A recent joint committee hearing at the State Capitol focused on the extended power outages and loss of communication after cellular towers went down during Hurricane Ida.

“We need to get a handle on what happened and what are we going to do going forward trying to brace ourselves for how these things go, as they become more of an issue on an annual basis,” he said.

The dependency on broadband communication, which has grown exponentially over the past 20 years, means the state may need to focus on ways to keep it accessible during storms.

“From an emergency standpoint, what we saw in the storm was not only among folks wanting to communicate with family, but what we also saw was how so much of our emergency communications were down in a time they were most needed,” Ward said.

“When you have emergency personnel trying to respond to life-and-death situations and they can’t communicate, it is completely unacceptable, so we need to know how to make sure that stays shored up no matter what we’re dealing with at the time.”

Road work

Ward, who also heads the Senate Transportation Committee, devoted much of his time to ongoing road improvement projects.

State lawmakers took big steps to prioritize road work through use of funding from the BP oil spill settlement and making sure that money went the right direction.

Part of that objective involved making meaningful use of those dollars, he said.

“A group of us got together and decided that if we just put it in the general fund, we would wake up 10 years from now and find it out was spent on various things, but we will have nothing to show for it,” he said.

“Those are essentially one-time dollars, so we certainly don’t want our budget to grow by $50 million just because we have it during that brief time.

“What came out of that was a bill that divided up the money, a $750 million investment over a 12-year period that was able to draw down federal funds for a $1.2 billion investment in state infrastructure.”

Many road improvement projects remain stuck in park for years because of the dependence on federal dollars for those projects.

In most states, 40 percent to 50 percent of the revenue for roads comes from state funds.

In Louisiana, nearly 80 percent of the money the state spends on road projects comes from the federal level, which creates long delays in the projects.

“Even in the smallest of projects, whenever the money you’re using for the project is tied to federal funding, it can take up to 18 months or maybe 22 months for something that should be very simple, all because you must meet certain criteria that the federal government requires before you build,” he said.

Ward referred to a small bridge in Pointe Coupee Parish that took several years because all money available for the project came from the federal level.

“It was just a $500,000 bridge and this is something that could’ve been done in matter of months, but because the money available for it was tied to federal funds, it had to go through an 18-month study for something that just needed to be replaced,” he said.

“It wasn’t new, not a new path and not a new right-of-way.”

If the state can keep some of the money separated, it would give the state the ability to move faster on smaller projects.

“In doing so, I think the public would feel better about things in terms of what we actually accomplish,” Ward said.

Efforts to speed up the process on upgrades and repairs come as the state Department of Transportation faces a $14 billion backlog on roads and bridges.

The long delay on projects also fuels public distrust in legislators, he said.

Ward said he understands the frustration.

“It’s certainly understandable because a lot of the time we may leave session and I may go home and say this project is fully funded, and four years later they’re looking us and saying we told them the projects were fully funded, and we haven’t turned the first piece of dirt yet,” he said.

“While we have started to get funding mechanisms in place to dealt with our backlog on roads and bridges, we’ve to figure a way to speed up the process.”