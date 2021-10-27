Plaquemine Garden Club learns importance of native plants in landscapes

Special to The Post South

Jane Patterson, president of the Audubon Society of Baton Rouge, spoke to the Plaquemine Garden Club membership Oct. 12 on the importance of using native plants in landscapes.

Patterson was honored at the National Audubon conference in July 2014 with the Dutcher Award for outstanding service for her efforts in bird-related education.

Prior to becoming a birder, gardening was one of her primary hobbies, so combining birding and gardening is one of her passions.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs, Inc.