Plaquemine Garden Club honors Garden of the Month

Special to The Post South

Riding through the beautiful city of Plaquemine, the Plaquemine Garden Club chose the perfect home for Garden of the Month for October.

The home of Patrick and Cherie Landry is located on Elm Street in the heart of the Plaquemine Garden District.

Cherie enjoys gardening and maintaining her own yard. The beautiful oak trees are surrounded by various flowering plants as evidenced in her well-landscaped yard. It is a cozy, welcoming look to help us appreciate the cool days of Fall & the long winter nights to come.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.