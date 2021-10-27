Work continues briskly on riverfront recreation trail

Staff Report

Work crews poured more concrete last week for ramps to the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail on the Mississippi River levee.

Phase 1 and 2 of the trail will have three ramps -- one at the trailhead, which is at the parking lot of the Plaquemine Lock Historic Site; the second ramp ties the trail into the walking path between the Lock and the Bayou Waterfront Park; and the third ties the trail into the North Plaquemine Park. Shown are photos of the ramps during concrete pours.

Phases 1 and 2 include the trailhead and the extension of the trail to the North Plaquemine Park. Work crews hope to have the project completed in November.

Phase 3, the final phase at this time, will extend the trail south to near the Plaquemine ferry landing. It will have a ramp to the Fort Area Park. Phase 3 also calls for solar lighting along the entire trail, along with other amenities. Phase 3 is expected to bid out next spring. Presently that phase is under the LDOTD lengthy review process, which is required for the up to $1 million grant funding being provided by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The $1.45 million project is being funded primarily with grants -- up to $1 million (with a 20% local match) from DOTD, $174,876 from the Louisiana Office of Parks and Tourism, and $100,000 from the Dow Chemical Co.