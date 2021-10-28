Iberville Parish COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 43% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 43% of people living in Iberville Parish are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 26, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Louisiana reported 756,969 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.46% from the week before.

The five parishes with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Louisiana as of Oct. 26 are West Feliciana Parish (57%), Orleans Parish (56%), Jefferson Parish (54%), East Feliciana Parish (50%) and Pointe Coupee Parish (49%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Iberville Parish as of Oct. 26:

How many people in Iberville Parish have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

50% of people in Iberville Parish have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 16,509 people

43% of people in Iberville Parish are fully vaccinated, for a total of 14,090 people

For a parish-by-parish look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Louisiana have been vaccinated so far?

53% of people in Louisiana have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,490,535 people

47% of people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,203,150 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.