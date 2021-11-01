Plaquemine photo book released

Staff Report

Plaquemine resident Wayne Fourroux awaits his copy of the newly released book "Images of America: Plaquemine" from co-authors Meghan C. Sylvester and Burke Devillier during the official book release ceremony last Friday at the Iberville Parish Museum. Next week's edition of Post/South will feature a story on the authors and the book, which features more than 100 pages of pictures from the history of Plaquemine. Proceeds from the book will go to the Iberville Parish Museum.