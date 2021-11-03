Iberville Salute to Veterans set for Nov. 11

Special to The Post South

The Iberville Salute to Veterans event is back this year with the Victory Belles from the World War II Museum and Lt. Col. Ryan Carville, a Plaquemine native and recently retired Air Force pilot who earned the Bronze Star.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Iberville Veterans Memorial at 23640 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine.

The event will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine if rain is forecast for the event time.

The Victory Belles bring spirited performances featuring WWII era musical hits and patriotic tunes. Their performances feature dazzling costumes, choreography and audience interaction.

Carville, the son of Donna and Charlie Carville, of Plaquemine, will be the guest speaker.

He retired in August following 20 years of military service. Between 2001 and 2021, Carville’s Air Force career took him to nine assignments including three overseas tours.

He was both a pilot and an instructor pilot, flying a C-5 Galaxy for 750 combat hours over Iraq and Afghanistan.

The C-5 Galaxy is the Air Force’s largest cargo plane, capable of hauling twice as much cargo as any other airlifter.

As a C-5 pilot, he was selected to the fleet’s only special operations team stretching the aircraft to its limitations including low-level flight under blacked out conditions and trained for tactical operations in contested areas.

He also served a tour as flight instructor with the U.S. Navy, teaching Navy and Marine student pilots.

In 2012, Carville was accepted to the Air Force’s Financial Management Leadership Program where he transitioned from operations to leadership.

In this program, he set budget policy for U.S. Air Force Headquarters in Europe and served as chief financial officer for two Air Force bases.

He also served a 1-year tour in Afghanistan where he worked directly with the Afghan military, served as NATO advisor to the Afghan Air Force chief of budget and directed $1.8 billion in foreign military sales including purchasing military aircraft, communications equipment, munitions and logistics support.

He earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in a combat zone, along with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3 oak leaf clusters), Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and Air Force Achievement Medal.

He is married to Anna Colleen Carville and they have two sons, Benjamin, 8, and Logan, 6.

Other features of this year’s Salute to Veterans event includes the Iberville Wall of Veterans, which includes the photos of some 1,900 veterans associated with Iberville Parish.

It also includes a performance by the Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums, Plaquemine ROTC rifle drill team, MSA Academy Concert Band, St. John School Choir and the Simms Sons.

Supplies for active military personnel will be collected at this event. This is organized by St. John students, who package them for shipment to troops.

Attendees can bring any of the following supplies: lip balm, medicated foot powder, shoe inserts, antibiotic ointment, anti-itch ointment, muscle pain ointment, eye drops, eyeglass wipes, mouthwash, toothpaste, deodorant (non-aerosol), miniature toilet paper rolls, feminine hygiene products, shaving cream, disposable razors.

Also, body wash/soap, baby wipes, shampoo, Q-Tips, hand sanitizer, skin lotions, sunscreen lotion (in tube), insect repellent (non-aerosol), hand warmers, trail mix, popcorn, hot chocolate, powdered drink mixes for individual water bottles, powdered Gatorade, coffee/tea, beef jerky (no pork), chewing gum, crossword puzzles, room fresheners, pencils/pens or small notebooks.