'Art Alert' receives 83 entries for 33rd annual art show

Special to The Post South

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company celebrated its 33rd annual "Art Alert" Art Show on Oct. 27. The show was open to all natives and current residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Eighty-three entries were submitted for display, with a limit of two entries per artist in all categories.

A community-wide reception was held in the Plaquemine Bank lobby to recognize all participating artists. Stephen Panepinto, chairman of the board, president and CEO, emceed the reception. He thanked bank employees who planned the event, as well as Jan Herrington with Positive Results Advertising, the bank’s marketing firm. He introduced Isabella LoBue, the reigning “Evangeline” International Acadian Festival Queen. He thanked all the artists who entered the contest and teachers who encouraged their students to do so. Next, he introduced the Art Alert art show judges Leslie Carver and Kay Wallace.

In the Children Under 10 Years of Age category, Isabella Martinez’s untitled dog in pencil received first place honors. Second place was awarded to Emory Tidwell for her ballerina, and third place honors were awarded to Waleska Lxtecoc. Isabella Graham received honorable mention for “Howling Wolf.” The Bankers Choice prize was given to Callan Warner for his untitled elephant.

In the 10 – 13 Years of Age category, Ann Claire Pritt’s untitled Winter earned first place honors. Second place was given to Ivana Trenado’s untitled drawing of a girl, and Crystal Collins received third place for her untitled marsh landscape piece, a pencil drawing. Her work was also named Bankers Choice. Antonio Dominguez received honorable mention for his police car painting.

In the 14 to 18 Years of Age Category, first place went to Luke Lirette’s “Midnight Garden" oil painting. Avery Hebert’s untitled house pen and ink earned second place. Britt Bourgoyne’s Coke can pencil drawing received third place honors, while Aubrey Patin’s camera pen and ink received honorable mention. Bankers Choice was received by Christen Rivet’s untitled pumpkins, a work in oil and pastels.

First place in the Adults 18 Years + category (Non-professional adults) was awarded to Amanda Vince for her photograph named “Pandemic Punk.” Carmen Guy’s abstract received second place, while Gloria Genusa won third place with “Geronimo” a crab, as well as honorable mention for her work entitled “Pear of 3s.” Jammie Thomas earned Bankers Choice with her purple abstract acrylic painting.

In the professional category, Tracy Hebert received first place honors for “Dore de Vivre,” a crab fisherwoman watercolor. Second place in the professional category went to Antonio Ferachi for his oil painting, “Sugarcane Lane.” Third place was awarded to Randy LaPrarie’s “Galaurnau” purple bird painting. Honorable mention was awarded to Tracy Hebert for "Beach Boys,” a watercolor. Bankers Choice was earned by Mary Kay Capone for her “Nancy’s Apothecary” piece.

Judges Kay Wallace and Leslie Carver presented awards, explaining to the audience the elements of the work that contributed to their earning awards including composition, color, design and creativity.

Following the show, artists gathered around to share the joy of creativity and everyone enjoyed refreshments. Everyone who entered the show received a commemorative paint brush emblazoned with the Plaquemine Bank logo.