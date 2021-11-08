Melllion remembered for years of public service

Staff Report

Funeral services will be Saturday at Plaquemine Community Center for Selectman Oscar Mellion, who died Nov. 2 after a long battle with cancer.

He was 68.

Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

Mellion was in the first year of his seventh term and had served on the Board of Selectmen for 24 consecutive years. He began his first term Jan. 1, 1997.

Mellion had also served as Mayor Pro Tem for a total of 18 years, including this year.

“The City of Plaquemine lost a great public servant, and also a very dedicated and knowledgeable member of the Board of Selectmen today,” Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said. “I served with Oscar on the Board of Selectmen for seven years before I was elected to the Parish Council, and I have worked closely with him since becoming Mayor. “He was one of the most kind, considerate and caring individuals I’ve ever met. I will miss him.”

Mellion will be best remembered for the dedication he showed to his district and the city as a whole, Reeves said.

“Oscar was a very active board member, and he had a big hand in the City’s progress,” he said. “Oscar was steadfast in his determination to clean up his district; he studied City ordinances and stayed informed on City operations; he voiced his concerns, and he truly cared about his district and the entire City,” Reeves said. “He was an exceptional Selectman who served with honor and dedication.”

The funeral service is open to the public.