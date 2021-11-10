Drainage project continues

Staff Report

State work crews are making progress on project to change out a 7-foot wide "cross drain" that provides drainage for a portion of Plaquemine into Bayou Plaquemine.

The drainage culvert under La. 3066 (Bayou Road) is being increased from the old 7-foot drain to a 9-foot drain. It is located near Enterprise Blvd.

The road is still closed from Enterprise Boulevard to W. W. Harleaux Street, but work is progressing well on the project, which should be complete in November. This project is expected to help drain water from the City's major canals into Bayou Plaquemine during torrential rains.