Riverfront trail work progresses

Staff Report

Work continued last week on the trail head of the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail. The trail head is around the Plaquemine Lock Historic Site and is a stamped concrete. That is Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 is the extension of the trail to the North Plaquemine Park. These two phases will be completed by mid-November. Phase 3 will go out for bids in the Spring and will include extension of the trail southward to almost the Plaquemine ferry landing, with a ramp to the Fort Area Park, along with solar lighting of the entire trail, benches and other amenities.