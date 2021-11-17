Area authorities announce arrests after lengthy investigation

Staff Report

Authorities arrested two suspects and issued a summons to a third person following a lengthy joint investigation involving Iberville Parish deputies, Baton Rouge Police officers, and Ascension Parish deputies.

According to a release from Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the Iberville Parish Narcotic Division performed a traffic stop on Justin LeBlanc of Belle Rose, along with his passenger Malcolm Oliver of St. Gabriel. The traffic stop resulted in a search warrant being executed at the residence of Malcolm Oliver and Rocquell Tillman located in St. Gabriel and ultimately the arrest of Oliver and Tillman.

Agents reportedly seized about three pounds of marijuana along with about 16 grams of crack cocaine and oxycodone pills. Agents also located and seized a .380 caliber pistol, .38 caliber pistol, .223 caliber rifle, 5.5x28 caliber pistol, and two 9mm caliber pistols and an assortment of ammunition.

Oliver was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics;

possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics;

possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; and

possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Tillman was arrested and booking into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics;

possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics; and

possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

LeBlanc was issued traffic citations and a summons for simple possession of marijuana and released.