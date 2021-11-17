USDA sends out ballots for committee elections

Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the West Baton Rouge – Iberville Parish FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 6.

“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Elmo Lebeouf, county executive director for West Baton Rouge - Iberville Parish FSA. “Please take a few minutes to review your ballot and make your selection prior to the Dec. 6 deadline.”

Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area (LAA). Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2022. West Baton Rouge – Iberville committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

The nominees up for election in LAA 1-4, which includes Plaquemine and East Side of the River in Iberville County is Dale Purpera Jr. and in LAA 1-5, which includes White Castle in Iberville County is Robert Ourso.

Purpera is nominated to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Purpera resides in Iberville Parish and has produced Sugarcane and Soybeans.

Ourso is nominated to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Ourso resides in Iberville Parish and has produced Sugarcane and Soybeans.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits. Also, for County Committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age, but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.

Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.