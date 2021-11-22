Iberville Parish reports 20 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases surge 18.8%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 18.8% as 2,976 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,505 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 15.5% from the week before, with 646,627 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.46% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 39 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Iberville Parish reported 20 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,873 cases and 128 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in East Carroll Parish with 437 cases per 100,000 per week; Caldwell Parish with 282; and West Carroll Parish with 268. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were East Baton Rouge Parish, with 217 cases; Caddo Parish, with 210 cases; and Ouachita Parish, with 189. Weekly case counts rose in 36 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in East Baton Rouge, Caddo and Lafayette parishes.

Louisiana ranked 46th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 68.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Louisiana reported administering another 102,149 vaccine doses, including 25,530 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 64,286 vaccine doses, including 11,803 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 5,081,041 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 22 parishes, with the best declines in Pointe Coupee Parish, with 19 cases from 45 a week earlier; in St. Landry Parish, with 55 cases from 70; and in Jackson Parish, with 7 cases from 21.

In Louisiana, 64 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 70 people were reported dead.

A total of 767,330 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,749 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 47,730,591 people have tested positive and 771,118 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Nov. 21.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 277

The week before that: 259

Four weeks ago: 346

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 76,370

The week before that: 71,101

Four weeks ago: 72,732

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 27 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 34 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.