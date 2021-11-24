Plaquemine Garden Club honors garden of the month

Special to The Post South

The home of Arlette and Ronnie Rodrigue was chosen for the Plaquemine Garden Club Garden of the Month. The well-manicured lawn is highlighted by a backdrop of Camellia Shi-Shi Gashira Shrubs, Formosa and Wakabisu Azaleas, Camellia Sassnqui Chrubs, Variegated Ginger, red Knock Out Roses and a large variety of ornamental plants. Live Oak, Crape Myrtles, Little Gem Magnolias and Southern Magnolia trees, along with a variety of fruit trees can be found throughout the landscape. Highlighting the back yard is a beautiful cypress potting table made by Ronnie for Arlette.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.