Special to The Post South

In a joint effort, the Plaquemine Garden Club, Westside Master Gardeners and the St. John Altar Society worked at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, making Plaquemine beautiful. Flowers planted included Snapdragons, Petunias, Pansies and Violas. The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.