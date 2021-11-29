Santa Rockin’ the Depot scheduled for Saturday

Staff Report

Events are planned for the next several weekends in Plaquemine as the city celebrates the Christmas season.

Santa Rockin’ the Depot is set from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Festivities at the Depot Market will include pictures with Santa, family pictures and letters to Santa. The event will also feature live music from Rockin’ Mozart.

The event will include refreshments, shopping and raffles.

Sponsors include Louisiana Keepsake Roses, Bugs-n-Butterflies, Mimi’s Gifts of Gab and Redbirds Among Us.