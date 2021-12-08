Input sought on master plan for pedestrian/bicycle project

Staff Report

A virtual public open house at noon Dec. 15 will give residents a look at master plans and a chance to provide input on a proposed Capital Region Bicycle and Pedestrian plan that would bring pedestrian and biking routes to Plaquemine.

The City of Plaquemine is working with the Capital Region Planning Commission to develop the plan.

Pedestrian and biking routes presently being considered in Iberville Parish include La. Hwy. 75 (Belleview Road) in Plaquemine, the Mississippi River levee in Plaquemine, Bayou Sorrel Rd., and La. 404.

The goal of the plan is to encourage development of a holistic bicycle and pedestrian system throughout the Capital region - West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.

The Bicycle Network Public Input map allows residents to propose desired biking routes and/or make comments on improvements they’d like to see.

This map will be active until Jan.6, 2022. Link to the public input map: https://crpcla.org/

The open house will include a short presentation about the plan, followed by questions and comments.

Public input is a crucial element to the planning process. The city and CRPC strongly encourage comments from the public.

The Zoom meeting address is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86951677784.