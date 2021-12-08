Virtual Master Gardener program set to begin Jan. 19

Staff Report

An adult with a willingness to learn and a desire to help others with their horticulture needs can become a Louisiana Master Gardener.

The Westside Master Gardener’s (Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes) will offer a virtual Louisiana Master Gardener program starting Jan. 19, 2022.

The Louisiana Master Gardener program is a service and educational activity offered by the LSU AgCenter. The program is designed to recruit and train volunteers to help meet the educational needs of home gardeners while providing an enjoyable and worthwhile service experience for volunteers.

The Master Gardener program is divided into two parts: instruction and service. In the first part, participants receive 40-50 hours of intensive, practical horticultural training. Subject matter includes horticulture, plant science, pest control, organic gardening, fruit and nuts, lawn, and turf grasses to name a few. There will be a fee for the training and the Master Gardener Association.

After successfully completing the course, participants will then be required to complete a minimum 40 hours of volunteer service by the end of the next calendar year to complete the last part of the program and receive their official title of Louisiana Master Gardener.

If interested, please contact Lorraine Hidalgo at 225-687-6891 for an application. The fee for the course will be $165. Checks should be made out to Westside Master Gardeners.

Application and course fee must be in by Jan. 3, 2022, to be considered for the class. You will get a final confirmation email along with the class schedule.