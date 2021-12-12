Plaquemine man dies in single-vehicle crash

Staff Report

A Plaquemine man died Friday night in a single-vehicle collision on La. 3066 (Bayou Road), according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The crash claimed the life of Dallen Babin, 20, according to Trooper 1st Class Taylor Scrantz.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 24-year-old Casey Jones of Plaquemine was traveling east on LA Hwy 3066 in a 2004 Nissan 350.

Babin was the front seat passenger in the Nissan. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Babin was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Jones was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Jones for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.