Knights of Columbus deliver coffee to veterans

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Delphin and Merle Russelburg, two members of the St. John The Evangelist Knights of Columbus Council in Prairieville and Msgr. Arthur Lieux Knights of Columbus Assembly in Gonzales, delivered 28 pounds of Community Coffee to the WWII Veterans Home in Reserve on Dec. 8. In addition to the coffee, other gifts included creamer, sugar, chips and two U.S, flags. The items were donated by Walmart on Highway 42, Louisiana Caterpillar, DeLaune's Supermarket, Ourso Funeral Home, Smith Chiropractic Clinic, Ralph's Market and First American Bank. The Knights of Columbus thank Ascension Parish merchants for their support of veterans.