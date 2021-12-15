Krewe of Cypress presents debutantes

Special to The Post South

The Krewe of Cypress presented seven young ladies at its annual Debutante Ball Nov. 27 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine. Lydia Crockett and Morgan Allain served as the ball’s Chairpersons. Kitty Martin served as Master of Ceremonies.

When the Krewe of Cypress was founded in 1979, the organizers wished the Krewe to be distinctive by offering the only presentation of debutantes in our community. The present Krewe members are proud to carry on this unique tradition and to introduce this year’s debutantes.

Miss Sheà Lynn Bennett is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bennett. She was presented by her aunt and uncle, Drs. Clare and Lee Berthelot. She was escorted by her uncle, Dr. Lee Berthelot. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Berthelot, Mr. and Mrs. F.J. Himel and the late Mr. Randal Bennett.

Miss Bailey Elizabeth Desselles is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Desselles. She was presented by her parents and was escorted by her father. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Molbert and Mr. and Mrs. John Dessellees

Miss Juliette Èlie Gautreaux is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Craig Gautreaux. She was presented by her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Moore. She was escorted by her uncle. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Marilyn Banta and the late Mr. Wilson Banta and Mr. Kenny Gautreaux and Ms. Sally Courtney.

Miss Morgan Kate Noel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Noel. She was presented by her parents and was escorted by her father. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernice Hedges and Mr. Michael Noel Sr. and Ms. Mary Noel Black.

Miss Karlee Katherine Patrick is the daughter of Elisabeth Hebert Patrick and Darren Trahan. She was presented by her parents. She was escorted by her father. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Jane Hebert and the late Mr. Glyn Thomas Hebert, and Mrs. Barbara Ann Patrick and the late Mr. James Adam Patrick.

Miss Sara Elizabeth Ross is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Ross. She was presented by her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Booksh. She was escorted by her uncle. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Thisthlewaite and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Campbell.

Miss Cassidy Marie Smith is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carey Smith. She was presented by her cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Morgan. She was escorted by her cousin. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hufford and Mr. Dwight Smith and Ms. Alice Seiling.

The debutantes, Krewe members and their guests enjoyed a night of dancing. These young ladies will also serve as maids in the Krewe’s annual Carnival Ball on Feb. 12, 2022.