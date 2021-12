Special to The Post South

Just in time for the holidays, the benches and trash receptacles have been added to Phase 1 and 2 of the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail on the Mississippi River levee, complete with a beautiful view of the river. Phases 1 and 2 are about 98 percent complete. Phase 3 will extend the trail to almost the ferry landing and add solar lighting and other amenities. It will begin next Spring.