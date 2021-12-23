Lin Rivet elected Mayor Pro Tem

Staff Report

Lin Rivet was elected by the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen as its new Mayor Pro Tem at the Board of Selectmen meeting Dec. 14.

Rivet replaces the late Oscar Mellion, who had previously served as Mayor Pro Tem.

The Mayor Pro Tem serves in the place of the Mayor on a temporary basis should the Mayor be unable to serve.

Rivet, Selectman for District 1, is serving in his sixth term in office and is the longest-serving Selectman on the Board. He was first elected to the Board in 2001.