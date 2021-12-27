Iberville Parish reports 41 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases surge 105%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 105% as 9,705 cases were reported. The previous week had 4,733 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 36th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 47% from the week before, with 1,388,833 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.7% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 26 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Christmas significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some cases and deaths that would have been reported last week might be reported in the coming week, which itself will have testing and reporting disrupted by New Year's. Consequently week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Iberville Parish reported 41 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,966 cases and 129 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Orleans Parish with 526 cases per 100,000 per week; Union Parish with 375; and Jefferson Parish with 349. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Orleans Parish, with 2,052 cases; Jefferson Parish, with 1,510 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 777. Weekly case counts rose in 52 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Orleans, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Louisiana ranked 47th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 57% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Louisiana reported administering another 95,663 vaccine doses, including 18,935 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 100,001 vaccine doses, including 18,435 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 5,556,360 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 11 parishes, with the best declines in West Carroll Parish, with 5 cases from 21 a week earlier; in East Carroll Parish, with 17 cases from 28; and in Allen Parish, with 4 cases from 14.

In Louisiana, 29 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 47 people were reported dead.

A total of 790,373 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,953 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 52,280,854 people have tested positive and 816,609 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 26.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 701

The week before that: 327

Four weeks ago: 286

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 99,084

The week before that: 90,677

Four weeks ago: 76,315

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.