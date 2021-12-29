Plaquemine woman arrested on aggravated battery charge

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Courtney Reeann Barber, 28, of Robertson Street, Plaquemine, on felony charges arising out of a disturbance at a residence in the 2000 block of Hwy. 70 South.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to the area in reference to someone having been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female who had sustained minor injuries. Deputies said Barber and a male subject at the Hwy. 70 address had been in a dispute. At some point, the victim reportedly attempted to intervene in order to stabilize the situation.

Barber was the alleged driver of the suspect vehicle and at some point during the incident struck the female victim with her automobile. The suspect left the scene but was apprehended a short time later in Iberville Parish.

Barber was transported to Assumption Parish and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

She was incarcerated and released on a $20,000 bond.