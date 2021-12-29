USO Dance, Victory Belles at the West Baton Rouge Museum

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Museum will host a 1940s style USO Dance from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 with a patriotic flair in celebration of the opening of the exhibit, Pelican State Goes to War, on loan from the National World War II Museum.

Step back in time for a lively celebration complete with swing dancing, special tours of the exhibit, and a musical act that has wowed audiences across the globe. Visitors are welcome but not required to come in military attire or period dress.

Enjoy sets performed by the Victory Belles, a vocal trio singing the music of the era. Their spirited performances feature dazzling costumes, choreography, audience interaction, and WWII era musical hits that are sung in three-part harmony. The music of the 1940s brought hope and joy to our GIs and those on the home front alike, and the Victory Belles keep that tradition alive today.

This program is free and open to the public. West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen. For more information, please call the museum at (225) 336-2422, extension 200, or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or www.faceboom.com/TheWBRM.